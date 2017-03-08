Woman charged with reckless homicide ...

Woman charged with reckless homicide after infant drowns in bath

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Prosecutors allege that a Bardstown woman caused an infant's death when she left him alone in a bath with running water. Stejeta Williams, 38, was arrested Tuesday on charges including reckless homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 259,960
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr CriminalForever 159,923
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) 8 hr Gurtrude 62
pulling over for a funeral Wed peoplersheep 1
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... Mar 4 RoxLo 80
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mar 3 Truth 614
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Mar 3 Pamelayork 1,262
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC