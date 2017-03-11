Wisconsin unemployment rate hits 16 y...

Wisconsin unemployment rate hits 16 year low

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The state Department of Workforce Development reports the unemployment rate during January hit 3.9 percent - down from 4.1 percent in December. Despite numerous individual achievements by businesses, employment rates, as well as unemployment rates in the first month of 2017 have continued to struggle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min usa 159,989
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 40 min qwerty 8
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Seer 260,150
Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08) Sun Say What 2
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) Fri MAGA 67
GOP should primary McConnell. Fri Longtime Republican 1
pulling over for a funeral Mar 8 peoplersheep 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC