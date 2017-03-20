Who is this legislature working for?

Who is this legislature working for?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

As this session of the General Assembly winds down, its recurring theme has been the transfer of power to those who already have it. The dramatic rush of legislation in early January produced the new Republican majority's crown jewel, a right-to-work law weakening the labor unions that represent Kentucky workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min usa 160,348
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 38 min Liberal liars 260,977
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties 22 hr new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Sun good dem presiden... 1
pulling over for a funeral Mar 18 Midnight Hauler 3
Living in Kentucky (Jul '06) Mar 17 Lol 11,004
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) Mar 16 Interested 68
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC