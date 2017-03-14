Western Kentucky Suffers Damage from 2 Tornadoes
The National Weather Service says two tornadoes apparently hit far western Kentucky, where transportation officials say roads will reopen overnight. Meteorologist Jim Packett in Paducah says officials surveyed damage in Fulton County on Friday.
