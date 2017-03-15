Washington finds $275,000 to fight dr...

Washington finds $275,000 to fight drug trafficking in NKY

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Washington finds $275,000 to fight drug trafficking in NKY Northern Kentucky gets funding to fight drug trafficking with Ohio regional resource called HIDTA Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2nolsmq Boone, Campbell and Kenton county officials said Wednesday that the Office of National Drug Control Policy will provide $275,000 as part of the region's inclusion in the Ohio High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. That means a stronger fight against drug trafficking in Northern Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 49 min ChromiuMan 160,142
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 50 min Ms Sassy 260,350
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 20 hr SOAP BOX HERO 24
News 32 arrested in NKY; meth lab closed (Sep '09) Tue ridgeway boy 43
pulling over for a funeral Tue ridgeway boy 2
Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08) Mar 12 Say What 2
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) Mar 10 MAGA 67
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC