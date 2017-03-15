Washington finds $275,000 to fight drug trafficking in NKY
Washington finds $275,000 to fight drug trafficking in NKY Northern Kentucky gets funding to fight drug trafficking with Ohio regional resource called HIDTA Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2nolsmq Boone, Campbell and Kenton county officials said Wednesday that the Office of National Drug Control Policy will provide $275,000 as part of the region's inclusion in the Ohio High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. That means a stronger fight against drug trafficking in Northern Kentucky.
