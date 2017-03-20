U.S. Chamber Applauds Kentucky Legislature for Continued Commitment to Legal Reform

Harold Kim, Executive Vice President of the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform , made the following statement today on passage of S.B. 4 addressing medical liability, and H.B. 233 addressing post-judgment interest rate reform. Both bills were signed by Gov. Matt Bevin on March 16th and will become law on June 14th: "Kentucky has taken an important step toward improving its lawsuit environment with these two bills addressing medical liability and post-judgment interest reforms.

