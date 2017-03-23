Twin Bridges lane restriction expecte...

Twin Bridges lane restriction expected throughout workweek

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Lane restriction on the northbound bridge of the Twin Bridges to be in place through the end of the workweek. A press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet , says the daytime work zone lane restriction on the northbound bridge will begin each day at 8:30 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. of that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 min Betty 161,082
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min Crow 262,171
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Mar 19 good dem presiden... 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,854,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC