Twin Bridges lane restriction expected throughout workweek
Lane restriction on the northbound bridge of the Twin Bridges to be in place through the end of the workweek. A press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet , says the daytime work zone lane restriction on the northbound bridge will begin each day at 8:30 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. of that day.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|Betty
|161,082
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Crow
|262,171
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
