Trump to Nominate Amul Thapar to 6th ...

Trump to Nominate Amul Thapar to 6th Cir.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

President Trump will nominate Amul Thapar to the Sixth Circuit, the White House announced on Tuesday . Thapar currently sits on the District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Uncle Tab 261,583
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min Rodney Slone 160,593
enternet Wed tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Tue vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Mar 19 good dem presiden... 1
pulling over for a funeral Mar 18 Midnight Hauler 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,939 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC