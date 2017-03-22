Trump sidesteps Russia inquiry at Ken...

Trump sidesteps Russia inquiry at Kentucky rally

11 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers testified before the House Intelligence Committee Monday about an issue long dismissed by President Donald Trump as a "ruse" and "fake news" concocted by his political adversaries: Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and alleged connections between Trump associates and the country. The president - who prides himself on counterpunching - and his aides have hit back hard, calling for the discussion to instead focus on what they call illegal leaks of classified information, as well as an unsubstantiated insistence that Trump was surveyed by order from the previous administration.

