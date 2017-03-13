Trump seeks to ax Appalachia economic programs, causing worry in coal country

President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating funding for economic development programs supporting laid-off coal miners and others in Appalachia, stirring fears in a region that supported him of another letdown on the heels of the coal industry's collapse. The 2018 budget proposal submitted to Congress by the White House on Thursday would cut funds to the Appalachian Regional Commission and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

