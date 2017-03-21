Trump nominates Indian-American to top judicial post
An Indian-American legal luminary has been nominated by United States President Donald Trump to a key judicial position on the powerful US court of appeals. Amul Thapar, 47, who in 2007 became the first South Asian Article III judge when he was appointed as a US District Judge for the Eastern District of Kentucky, is the first Indian-American to be nominated by Trump for a top judicial post on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Liberal liars
|261,016
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|22 min
|vote no on thursday
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Bigelow
|160,361
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mon
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Sun
|good dem presiden...
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Mar 18
|Midnight Hauler
|3
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|Mar 17
|Lol
|11,004
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC