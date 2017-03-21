Trump nominates Indian-American to to...

Trump nominates Indian-American to top judicial post

Read more: Rediff.com

An Indian-American legal luminary has been nominated by United States President Donald Trump to a key judicial position on the powerful US court of appeals. Amul Thapar, 47, who in 2007 became the first South Asian Article III judge when he was appointed as a US District Judge for the Eastern District of Kentucky, is the first Indian-American to be nominated by Trump for a top judicial post on Monday.

