Trump heads to Kentucky for health care push

U.S. President Donald Trump is applauded by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan as he arrives to speak at a congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTSXJKJ President Trump will campaign for the Republican Party's new health care bill on Monday in Kentucky -- a state that voted for Trump by a wide margin but also stands to incur potentially catastrophic losses under his new plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.