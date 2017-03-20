Trump heads to Kentucky for health care push
U.S. President Donald Trump is applauded by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan as he arrives to speak at a congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - RTSXJKJ President Trump will campaign for the Republican Party's new health care bill on Monday in Kentucky -- a state that voted for Trump by a wide margin but also stands to incur potentially catastrophic losses under his new plan.
