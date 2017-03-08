Tight End Brenden Bates Signs With Kentucky
I'm very excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and football career at the University of Kentucky!! #committed #BBN pic.twitter.com/Ob5bkBNEJ1 A 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end out of Cincinnati, Bates is rated nationally as a top-10 tight end in the class of 2018 by both Rivals.com and 247Sports. Bates is the fifth member of Mark Stoops' 2018 recruiting class, the second to commit to UK after attending the Wildcats' most recent "junior day".
