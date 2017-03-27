Therea s nothing wrong with keeping radical Muslim terrorists out of the United States
Last week, government officials banned most carry-on electronic devices from U.S.-bound flights originating in more than a dozen Middle Eastern and African countries. The reason was due to an increase in terror threats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|262,275
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|19 min
|Bob Marley
|161,170
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC