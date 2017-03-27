Therea s nothing wrong with keeping r...

Therea s nothing wrong with keeping radical Muslim terrorists out of the United States

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Last week, government officials banned most carry-on electronic devices from U.S.-bound flights originating in more than a dozen Middle Eastern and African countries. The reason was due to an increase in terror threats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Just call me Abe 3 262,275
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 19 min Bob Marley 161,170
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Mar 19 good dem presiden... 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,874,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC