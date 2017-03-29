The Trump Budget: Harming Kentuckians in Appalachia
Despite President Donald Trump's promises to support Appalachian and coal country workers, his budget would completely cut the Appalachian Regional Commission, or ARC-a partnership that works with state and local governments to invest in the region's workers, businesses, and critical infrastructure. In eastern Kentucky, ARC funds support an average of 613 jobs and $17.2 million in earnings every year.
