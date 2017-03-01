The time has come for Kentucky to reform its justice system
Last year, during my visit to the drug treatment program at Roeder Correctional Complex in LaGrange, Kentucky, I met a young man there named Joe. He was smart and articulate, the son of a police officer and a father himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|17 min
|spud
|74
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|39 min
|Demonicrats
|259,501
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|59 min
|Strel
|159,731
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|3 hr
|Pamelayork
|1,262
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Hero
|613
|McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s...
|Wed
|okimar
|3
|Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke...
|Wed
|FrankD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC