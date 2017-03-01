The struggles of coal retirees come roaring back into the congressional spotlight
A dispute over fixing the health care fund of thousands of retired coal miners almost shut down the federal government in December. The solution was only temporary, and the issue is about to command Congress' attention again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Uncle Tab
|259,399
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|16 min
|Strel
|159,717
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|4 hr
|spud
|69
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|Hero
|613
|McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s...
|Wed
|okimar
|3
|Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke...
|Wed
|FrankD
|1
|Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility i...
|Tue
|junebugxc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC