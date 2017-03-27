The Latest: Bevin asks for $15 million for mystery project
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is asking lawmakers for permission to spend up to $15 million for a mystery project somewhere in eastern Kentucky. A Senate committee approved a bill Thursday night that would give the governor permission to issue up to $15 million in bonds for the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|hey
|262,746
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|15 min
|another viewer
|161,364
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC