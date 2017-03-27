The Latest: Bevin asks for $15 millio...

The Latest: Bevin asks for $15 million for mystery project

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is asking lawmakers for permission to spend up to $15 million for a mystery project somewhere in eastern Kentucky. A Senate committee approved a bill Thursday night that would give the governor permission to issue up to $15 million in bonds for the project.

