The Kentucky Center to Host Thunder a...

The Kentucky Center to Host Thunder at the Center This Spring

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

This year, enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. Take in the air show, fireworks, food and family fun from the convenience of The Center, where the main facility will be open with access to the North Terrace on the Belvedere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min usa 159,847
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Julia 259,812
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) 4 hr dozer1 57
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... Mar 4 RoxLo 80
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mar 3 Truth 614
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Mar 3 Pamelayork 1,262
News McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s... Mar 1 okimar 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC