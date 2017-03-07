The Kentucky Center to Host Thunder at the Center This Spring
This year, enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. Take in the air show, fireworks, food and family fun from the convenience of The Center, where the main facility will be open with access to the North Terrace on the Belvedere.
