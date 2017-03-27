The campaign reaches African American...

The campaign reaches African Americans in Kentucky, in a region the CDC rates as high risk for HIV.

POZ readers likely know that "it can take years for HIV to develop symptoms," but did you know that "8 of the 10 most vulnerable counties in the US for an HIV outbreak are in Kentucky" and that "African Americans are the racial/ethnic group most affected by HIV"? Residents of Lexington, Kentucky, are learning these and other HIV-related facts thanks to the testing and awareness campaign "#uncoverHIV." Central to the eye-catching campaign are photographs of shirtless African Americans holding posters in front of their faces; on the posters are HIV facts like those mentioned above.

