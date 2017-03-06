Tennessee businessman pleads guilty i...

Tennessee businessman pleads guilty in Kentucky jail case

A Tennessee business owner has pleaded guilty to fraud in a conspiracy that allegedly involved a former western Kentucky county jailer and others. The U.S. attorney's office said 42-year-old Daniel C. Larcom of Union City pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Paducah to three charges of wire fraud for his role in kickbacks and concealment of costs for work on a 2015 Fulton County jail expansion.

