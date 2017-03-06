TELL Kentucky Survey underway
From now through March 31, school-based certified educators in all 173 Kentucky school districts will be able to share their thoughts about the working conditions in their schools through the 2017 TELL Kentucky Survey. Officials kicked off the fourth biennial statewide survey at Clear Creek Elementary School in Shelbyville recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
