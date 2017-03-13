Teen alleges former LMPD officer sent...

Teen alleges former LMPD officer sent her inappropriate photos Read Story Ana Rivera

A source close to the investigation into the metro police youth explorer program tells WHAS11 News that a 16-year-old girl alleges an LMPD officer sent her inappropriate photos through text messaging. As we first reported in October, the now former officer Kenneth Betts was investigated in 2013 for improper contact with a female explorer, according to a memo.

