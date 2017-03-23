Strong partnerships shine in third ye...

Strong partnerships shine in third year of elk translocation efforts

Twenty-eight Kentucky elk have arrived at their new home in the Flambeau River State Forest in Sawyer County. Once released into the wild, the "class of 2017" will join the current Clam Lake herd.

