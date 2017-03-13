Stand up for your public schools, Ken...

Stand up for your public schools, Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Grayson News Gazette

In 2014, I was invited to speak to the Kentucky School Boards Association at its annual meeting. I had recently published a best-selling book about the dangers of privatizing public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 13 min Beerbelly 160,038
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 20 min Injudgement 260,176
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 12 hr spocko 10
Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08) Sun Say What 2
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) Mar 10 MAGA 67
GOP should primary McConnell. Mar 10 Longtime Republican 1
pulling over for a funeral Mar 8 peoplersheep 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC