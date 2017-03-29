spit&vigor to Stage Workshop Production of Nec Spe / Nec Metu
NEC SPE / NEC METU has three workshop performances at 8PM, Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6 for an extremely limited engagement at West Park Presbyterian Church. Tickets are $10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Strel
|161,305
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|8 min
|Jay
|262,722
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC