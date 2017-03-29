spit&vigor to Stage Workshop Producti...

spit&vigor to Stage Workshop Production of Nec Spe / Nec Metu

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

NEC SPE / NEC METU has three workshop performances at 8PM, Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6 for an extremely limited engagement at West Park Presbyterian Church. Tickets are $10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min Strel 161,305
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 8 min Jay 262,722
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Mar 19 good dem presiden... 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC