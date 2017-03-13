Speedy Super Saver Colt Among OBS Day 1 Hips to Watch
Hip 153, a colt by Super Saver, worked a quarter-mile in :20.1 equalling the fastest time for the distance at an OBS under tack show are among the Hips to Watch during the March 14 opening session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales Co.' s March sale of 2-year-olds in training.
