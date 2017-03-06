Shoot a police dog? In Kentucky, you ...

Shoot a police dog? In Kentucky, you might not go to jail

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Ernie, a K-9 officer with the Covington Police Department, sits with his handler outside the Kentucky State Capitol, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky. Ernie was shot and wounded in the line of duty but under current state law the accused can only be charged with a misdemeanor due to the dog being able to return to duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Pete 259,764
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) 1 hr In the know 55
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr True 159,799
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... Mar 4 RoxLo 80
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mar 3 Truth 614
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Mar 3 Pamelayork 1,262
News McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s... Mar 1 okimar 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC