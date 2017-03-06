Shoot a police dog? In Kentucky, you might not go to jail

Ernie, a K-9 officer with the Covington Police Department, sits with his handler outside the Kentucky State Capitol, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky. Ernie was shot and wounded in the line of duty but under current state law the accused can only be charged with a misdemeanor due to the dog being able to return to duty.

