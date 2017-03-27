Regulatory relief finally a reality for Kentucky

From my first days representing Kentucky in the U.S. Senate, I pledged to fight back against the Obama administration's war on Kentucky coal, which imposed suffocating regulations on our hardworking miners and their families. While we may have once used words such as "struggling" and "devastated" to report on the state of our coal industry, I think it's time for a new outlook and description: "optimistic."

