Regulatory relief finally a reality for Kentucky
From my first days representing Kentucky in the U.S. Senate, I pledged to fight back against the Obama administration's war on Kentucky coal, which imposed suffocating regulations on our hardworking miners and their families. While we may have once used words such as "struggling" and "devastated" to report on the state of our coal industry, I think it's time for a new outlook and description: "optimistic."
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|drugs are bad
|161,355
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Squidy
|262,737
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC