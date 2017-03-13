Real ID bill heads to Gov. Bevin's desk Read Story AP
Kentuckians will have the option of purchasing "voluntary travel IDs" to replace their driver's licenses under a bill headed to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's desk. The Senate gave final passage to House Bill 410 by a vote of 26-11 on Wednesday.
