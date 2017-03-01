Readers Write (March 3): Attorney Gen...

Readers Write (March 3): Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump's...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

On a clear and frigid morning, the partially frozen Mississippi River as seen from the Wabasha Street Bridge in St. Paul. Readers Write : Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump's address to Congress and Democratic response, Lake Calhoun, J.C. Penney At a news conference Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he will recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 32 min RoxLo 259,536
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr RDC Cadiz KY 159,741
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) 8 hr Truth 614
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... 12 hr spud 74
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) 15 hr Pamelayork 1,262
News McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s... Mar 1 okimar 3
News Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke... Mar 1 FrankD 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC