Ray Wilder

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard D. Wilder and Maud Davis Wilder; brothers, Worden Wilder , Lewis Wilder , Harley Wilder , Walter Wilder, Edgar Kirby , Rufus Wilder, Glenn Miracle and Sherman Wilder ; sisters, Ida Wilder Davis Hoskins , Mildred Wilder Shelton , Gladys Wilder McDonald , Alice Wilder Maggard , Amy Wilder , Bernice Violet Wilder, Jolene Wilder Moreland , Leavere Wilder Miracle , Georgia Wilder .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.