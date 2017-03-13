Prosecutor says Louisville police fatal shooting justified
A prosecutor says Kentucky police officers who fatally shot a man wielding a saw were justified in using deadly force. Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine says his office recently completed a review of the evidence in the death of 57-year-old Darnell Wicker.
