Politics | "The Sunday Political Brun...

Politics | "The Sunday Political Brunch" - March 12, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

I've had a lot of comments and messages in the last week regarding the Democratic Party response to President Trump's joint address to Congress last week. Many of my readers wondered about the choice of former Governor Steve Beshear , who gave the response.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 min usa 160,013
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 hr Injudgement 260,150
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 4 hr qwerty 8
Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08) Sun Say What 2
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) Fri MAGA 67
GOP should primary McConnell. Fri Longtime Republican 1
pulling over for a funeral Mar 8 peoplersheep 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,511 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC