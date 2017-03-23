Politicians react to the healthcare bill collapse
Trump called the the bill's failure a "learning experience," and expressed hope that a deal could be made in the future. He stated that the bill "would have done better with Democratic support," and that "the best thing we can do politically speaking, is let Obamacare explode."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|More Trump Lies
|261,854
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|13 min
|Strel
|160,848
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|17 hr
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC