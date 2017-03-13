Perry County drug court receives $1.3...

Perry County drug court receives $1.3M in federal grants

An eastern Kentucky drug court has received $1.3 million in federal grants that will allow it to expand treatment services to those who need it most. A statement from the Administration Office of the Courts says the funding will allow the Perry County Adult Drug Court program to provide more services for participants who struggle with employment, mental health problems or lack of basic education.

