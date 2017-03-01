Oscar winner Viola Davis to speak at ...

Oscar winner Viola Davis to speak at University of Kentucky Read Story AP

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: WHAS11

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is going to speak at the University of Kentucky. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a sold-out crowd will hear Davis talk Thursday night about her life and experience of growing up in poverty in Central Falls, Rhode Island, as well as her acting roles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min RoxLo 259,494
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... 2 hr Fcvk tRump 72
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr RDC Cadiz KY 159,729
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Wed Hero 613
News McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s... Wed okimar 3
News Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke... Wed FrankD 1
News Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility i... Feb 28 junebugxc 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC