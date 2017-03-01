Oscar winner Viola Davis to speak at University of Kentucky Read Story AP
Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis is going to speak at the University of Kentucky. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a sold-out crowd will hear Davis talk Thursday night about her life and experience of growing up in poverty in Central Falls, Rhode Island, as well as her acting roles.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|259,494
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|2 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|72
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|RDC Cadiz KY
|159,729
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Hero
|613
|McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s...
|Wed
|okimar
|3
|Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke...
|Wed
|FrankD
|1
|Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility i...
|Feb 28
|junebugxc
|1
