One-legged woman cleared of slaying can sue Kentucky trooper
One-legged woman cleared of slaying can sue Kentucky trooper Woman exonerated after six years behind bars can sue the detective she says framed her. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2osHnWe LOUISVILLE - A woman who was exonerated for a homicide after spending more than six years behind bars can sue the Kentucky State Police detective she says framed her.
