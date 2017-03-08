Olive Hill getting grant to fix city water issues
The city of Olive Hill in northeastern Kentucky has been approved for a $243,000 grant to fix its aging water system that is losing about half its capacity. The city's cast iron water line dates back to the 1960s.
