Oh, Gov - Tax Cuts killed Kansas

Oh, Gov - Tax Cuts killed Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LEO Weekly

I compliment Gov. Matt Bevin on his efforts to tackle the pension problem in Kentucky. He is showing true political courage by turning the spotlight entirely onto himself, offering to be the bad guy in Frankforta and maybe raise taxes? "I'll take the heat for it," Bevin said, "and you can all blame me for it if you'd like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr Crow 259,316
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... 4 hr slick willie expl... 63
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) 5 hr Hero 613
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 hr North Mountain 159,699
News McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s... 12 hr okimar 3
News Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke... 15 hr FrankD 1
News Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility i... Tue junebugxc 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,247,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC