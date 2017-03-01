Oh, Gov - Tax Cuts killed Kansas
I compliment Gov. Matt Bevin on his efforts to tackle the pension problem in Kentucky. He is showing true political courage by turning the spotlight entirely onto himself, offering to be the bad guy in Frankforta and maybe raise taxes? "I'll take the heat for it," Bevin said, "and you can all blame me for it if you'd like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Crow
|259,316
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|4 hr
|slick willie expl...
|63
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Hero
|613
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|North Mountain
|159,699
|McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s...
|12 hr
|okimar
|3
|Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke...
|15 hr
|FrankD
|1
|Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility i...
|Tue
|junebugxc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC