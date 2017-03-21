Norway overtakes Denmark at the top o...

Norway overtakes Denmark at the top of United Nations happiness scale

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"All of the top four countries rank highly on all the main factors found to support happiness: caring, freedom, generosity, honesty, health, income and good governance", the summary explained. Norway was named the world's happiest country for the first time, taking the title from Scandinavian neighbour Denmark - which did not appear to begrudge them the victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Liberal liars 261,016
vote no for trump ryne health care plan 22 min vote no on thursday 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Bigelow 160,361
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mon new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Sun good dem presiden... 1
pulling over for a funeral Mar 18 Midnight Hauler 3
Living in Kentucky (Jul '06) Mar 17 Lol 11,004
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC