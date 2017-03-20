No vision test needed to renew driver's license
By Laurel Black The Paducah Sun It's unlikely a person's vision will be as accurate at 60 as it is at 16, but the state of Kentucky doesn't consider that when renewing residents' driver's licenses. Kentucky requires a vision exam for drivers in three cases: when a person first applies for a permit, when he or she is transferring from another state with an expired license, or when the driver is transferring from another country, according to Ryan Watts, executive director of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
