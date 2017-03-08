Mothers finish fight for justice for ...

Mothers finish fight for justice for children killed in DUI crash

15 hrs ago

A decade-long fight for justice for victims of fatal DUI crashes has ended in success for their family members. On Wednesday night, Kentucky lawmakers ended shock probation for people convicted of second degree manslaughter or reckless homicide while driving under the influence.

