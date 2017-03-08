Mothers finish fight for justice for children killed in DUI crash
A decade-long fight for justice for victims of fatal DUI crashes has ended in success for their family members. On Wednesday night, Kentucky lawmakers ended shock probation for people convicted of second degree manslaughter or reckless homicide while driving under the influence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|22 min
|Longtime Republican
|1
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Gurtrude
|66
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Just call me Abe 3
|259,976
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|carter county res...
|159,946
|pulling over for a funeral
|Mar 8
|peoplersheep
|1
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 4
|RoxLo
|80
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Truth
|614
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC