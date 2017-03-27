More than half of educators complete ...

More than half of educators complete TELL Kentucky survey

17 hrs ago Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

More than half of Kentucky's school-based educators have taken part in the TELL Survey of school working conditions in just the first two weeks of the survey. Sixty-four percent of the school-based certified educators eligible to participate completed the survey by March 16, for a total of 27,594 educators who have finished the survey.

Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

