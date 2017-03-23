More than $500 worth of stolen items found inside vehicle during traffic stop
More than $500 worth of stolen items from multiple Owensboro stores were found inside a vehicle after the driver was pulled over for disregarding a stop light. James L. Miller, 36-years-old, was stopped during the early morning hours of Saturday by troopers with the Kentucky State Police .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|another viewer
|161,034
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Injudgement
|262,069
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Fri
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC