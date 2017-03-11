Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightma...

Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Kentucky stop

There are 3 comments on the USA Today story from Saturday, titled Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Kentucky stop. In it, USA Today reports that:

Vice President Mike Pence, at a stop in Louisville, Ky., vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, even as hundreds of people demonstrated outside in support of the federal health law. Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Kentucky stop LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Vice President Mike Pence, at a stop in Louisville, Ky., vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, even as hundreds of people demonstrated outside in support of the federal health law.

Captain Yesterday

“Trump is the Enemy”

Since: Oct 10

Mike Penice is the worst VP since Cheney, and resembles the thuggish Spiro T. Agnew as well. If only he'd convert to Islam, he'd be an excellent new ISIS chief, fanatical, violent, stupid, and thuggish.

Squidy

Since: Feb 16

Captain Yesterday wrote:
Mike Penice is the worst VP since Cheney, and resembles the thuggish Spiro T. Agnew as well. If only he'd convert to Islam, he'd be an excellent new ISIS chief, fanatical, violent, stupid, and thuggish.
Would you share your goat with him if he did convert, fudge-packer?

huntcoyotes

“gun control takes two hands”

Since: Mar 13

Captain Yesterday wrote:
Mike Penice is the worst VP since Cheney, and resembles the thuggish Spiro T. Agnew as well. If only he'd convert to Islam, he'd be an excellent new ISIS chief, fanatical, violent, stupid, and thuggish.
That you do not approve of the VP is the best possible endorsement I could imagine. He must be doing a great job.

