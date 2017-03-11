There are on the USA Today story from Saturday, titled Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Kentucky stop. In it, USA Today reports that:

Vice President Mike Pence, at a stop in Louisville, Ky., vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, even as hundreds of people demonstrated outside in support of the federal health law. Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Kentucky stop LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Vice President Mike Pence, at a stop in Louisville, Ky., vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, even as hundreds of people demonstrated outside in support of the federal health law.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.