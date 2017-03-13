Medical weed activist banned from Kentucky statehouse for saying...
A pro-marijuana activist has been permanently banned from the Kentucky statehouse after he was overheard saying white people are afraid of "Negroes." Dan Seum Jr., the son of a Republican longtime state senator, said the matter was "terrible misunderstanding" and that he had used racially charged language to discuss the historic discrimination against black Americans, reported the Courier-Journal .
