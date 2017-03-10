March 10, 2017City of Olive Hill Receives $243,000 Grant from Appalachian Regional Commission
The Appalachian Regional Commission approved a grant for $243,000 to the City of Olive Hill to repair and replace components of its aging water system and address health concerns in the city's downtown area. The cast iron waterline that dates back to the early 1960s is the oldest part of the water system.
