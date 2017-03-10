March 10, 2017City of Olive Hill Rece...

March 10, 2017City of Olive Hill Receives $243,000 Grant from Appalachian Regional Commission

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Kentucky Living

The Appalachian Regional Commission approved a grant for $243,000 to the City of Olive Hill to repair and replace components of its aging water system and address health concerns in the city's downtown area. The cast iron waterline that dates back to the early 1960s is the oldest part of the water system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kentucky Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min Limbertwig 259,993
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 25 min truth 159,951
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) 1 hr MAGA 67
GOP should primary McConnell. 3 hr Longtime Republican 1
pulling over for a funeral Mar 8 peoplersheep 1
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... Mar 4 RoxLo 80
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mar 3 Truth 614
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC