Man arrested for drugs second time in month -
On March 20, 2017, the Logan County Sheriff's Department contacted the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force in reference to marijuana being sold at 405 Hancock Lake Road. Agents from the task force investigated the complaint with the sheriff's department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Earl
|261,693
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|25 min
|ChromiuMan
|160,684
|enternet
|Wed
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Mar 18
|Midnight Hauler
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC