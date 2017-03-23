Man arrested for drugs second time in...

Man arrested for drugs second time in month -

12 hrs ago

On March 20, 2017, the Logan County Sheriff's Department contacted the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force in reference to marijuana being sold at 405 Hancock Lake Road. Agents from the task force investigated the complaint with the sheriff's department.

