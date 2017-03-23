Lynch, Kentucky turns 100 this year and fights to survive

Tennessee bank executive, his wife and their two children, aged 14 and 16, die when their Cessna 'comes apart' in the air on their way back from a Spring Break holiday at Disney World Abducted student, 15, was forced to hide from teacher, 50, after he began showing up to her work unannounced reveals her tearful sister in emotional family interview Government shutdown looms as 'the closer' gets another chance to face off against the Freedom Caucus with Obamacare repeal sidelined The ONE piece of advice every self-made millionaire swears by for keeping their finances in check You've been cleaning it wrong! Secret hack reveals the very easy way you should be wiping down your microwave Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren has now been banned permanently from The Blaze after she being suspended for saying she was pro-choice The town that steel built: 100 years after it sprang up to satisfy demand ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.